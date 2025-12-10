Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan

In the village of Baytik in Alamedin district, a capsule-laying ceremony marked the start of construction of a multifunctional agro-industrial complex, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — head of the ministry, Bakyt Torobaev, emphasized that the project is being implemented under the president’s policy to support agriculture and ensure the country’s food security.

The complex is being built under an investment agreement between Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC and South Korea’s DOD company, which invested $12 million in the project.

Modern shock-freezing technology at —35 °C, first for Kyrgyzstan, will be introduced in the new complex. This will allow:

preservation of the meat’s natural structure;

long-term storage without additives;

prevention of weight, moisture, and color loss;

compliance with the high standards of markets such as Korea and Japan.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, the launch of this project will create a new market for farmers, modernize the industry technologically, increase export potential, improve the investment climate and foster development of the country’s agro-industrial complex.