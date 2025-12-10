16:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.14
English

Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan

In the village of Baytik in Alamedin district, a capsule-laying ceremony marked the start of construction of a multifunctional agro-industrial complex, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — head of the ministry, Bakyt Torobaev, emphasized that the project is being implemented under the president’s policy to support agriculture and ensure the country’s food security.

The complex is being built under an investment agreement between Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC and South Korea’s DOD company, which invested $12 million in the project.

Modern shock-freezing technology at —35 °C, first for Kyrgyzstan, will be introduced in the new complex. This will allow:

  • preservation of the meat’s natural structure;
  • long-term storage without additives;
  • prevention of weight, moisture, and color loss;
  • compliance with the high standards of markets such as Korea and Japan.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, the launch of this project will create a new market for farmers, modernize the industry technologically, increase export potential, improve the investment climate and foster development of the country’s agro-industrial complex.
link: https://24.kg/english/354121/
views: 111
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of major social facilities in Manas city
Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Company fined 200,000 soms for illegal installation of equipment
New KNU building: Kanybek Tumanbaev inspects construction site
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
Sadyr Japarov launches large-scale Altai project
Popular
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
10 December, Wednesday
16:12
Dozens of rare bird species discovered 15 kilometers from Bishkek Dozens of rare bird species discovered 15 kilometers fr...
16:04
Kyrgyzstan seeks SCO support for its election to UN Security Council
15:46
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
Drug dealer arrested in Manas city with 1.8 kg of hashish and marijuana
14:50
Robert Prosinečki appointed head coach of Kyrgyz national football team