China allocates 15 scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan

The People’s Republic of China is allocating 15 government scholarships to citizens of Kyrgyzstan for undergraduate, language internship, master’s, and doctoral programs at leading Chinese universities in the 2026/2027 academic year. The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the grants are provided under an interdepartmental agreement on cooperation in education, signed on December 16, 2015, in Beijing.

Funding includes:

tuition;

accommodation;

monthly stipend;

health insurance.

Flight and visa costs are not included in the scholarship package and are the applicant’s own expense.

Detailed information on the competition requirements is available on the portal: student.edu.gov.kg.