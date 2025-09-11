11:25
Zhantai slaughterhouse shut down following numerous citizen complaints

The Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announced that, based on resolution No. 377 and a commission protocol, the operations of Zhantai slaughterhouse have been terminated due to non-compliance with sanitary standards and numerous citizen complaints.

To ensure public safety, restore order, and bring livestock sales conditions in line with unified standards, a new large livestock market has been built in the city. Earlier, all livestock markets in the capital had been closed.

Authorities noted that the measures are aimed at improving sanitary and veterinary safety, establishing unified requirements for animal slaughter and sales, and protecting public health.
