Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until September 30

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended the ban on holding rallies in the district from July 1 to September 30. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

According to the decision, holding of protests, rallies and other mass events is prohibited throughout the Pervomaisky district. The exception is state and municipal official events held on Ala-Too Square.

Holding of all other rallies and protests is only permitted in Gorky park on Ryskulov Street.

In April, the Bishkek City and Supreme Courts refused to consider complaints about the illegal actions of the Pervomaisky municipal district administration and the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek regarding bans on rallies.

Lawyers and human rights activists of Bir Duino asked the country’s top leadership to pay attention to systemic violations of citizens’ rights when there are new risks, conflicts and disasters in the world, the Central Asian region, especially in the Kyrgyz Republic, which must be prevented through the observance of human rights and freedoms, the rule of law and ensuring equal access to fair justice.
