Kyrgyzstan lifts ban on import of construction materials

A temporary restriction on the import of certain types of construction goods has been lifted in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As the document says, amendments have been made to the decree of March 31, 2025 No. 169, which previously introduced non-tariff measures on the import of construction materials. In particular, the clause restricting the import of certain types of products has been declared invalid.

According to the new decision, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce must notify the Eurasian Economic Commission, the World Trade Organization and the CIS Executive Committee of the lifting of the ban within three days.

These are measures related to the import of certain categories of construction goods, in particular cement, gypsum, building mixtures and glass. These items were previously subject to temporary restrictions in order to support domestic manufacturers.

The government notes that lifting restrictions will help stabilize the construction materials market and ensure uninterrupted supplies to the country’s construction sector.
