17:21
USD 87.30
EUR 93.76
RUB 1.03
English

Akylbek Japarov: President’s team and deputies opened way to world market

Speaking to deputies at a meeting of the Parliament, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov compared President Sadyr Japarov, himself and deputies to Peter the Great.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that this convocation of Parliament would remain in history as having made important decisions on the construction of historical projects — China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and Kambarata hydropower station-1.

«At one time, Peter the Great was glorified as the ruler who opened a window to Europe. And the president’s team can be compared to those who opened a wide road to the world market,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He noted that the administrative-territorial reform will improve the level of provision of services to the population, resolve issues of construction of social facilities and provision with drinking water.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers thanked the Parliament on behalf of the head of state, on his own behalf and the presidential administration for ratification of the agreement on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and adoption of the bill on the administrative-territorial reform.
link: https://24.kg/english/297158/
views: 107
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov: Authorities are ready to fairly distribute wealth
Kambarata HPP-1 construction project to be discussed at forum in Vienna
Akylbek Japarov: President's team stopped national humiliation
Cynical people - Akylbek Japarov about those saying about authoritarian power
Construction of two large bridges nearing completion in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov: Economy shows steady growth despite sanctions against Russia
Akylbek Japarov promises to take economy of Kyrgyzstan into stratosphere by 2050
Akylbek Japarov: It is important for us to become smart and daring country
Akylbek Japarov signs bilateral agreements in Washington
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway
Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run
AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language
20 June, Thursday
17:04
Death toll during Hajj in Saudi Arabia exceeds 900 Death toll during Hajj in Saudi Arabia exceeds 900
16:58
VAR system tested at football match in Kyrgyzstan
16:42
Kumtor holds fruitful negotiations with large company from Denmark
16:32
Akylbek Japarov: President’s team and deputies opened way to world market
16:17
Sadyr Japarov: Gold will not be mined at Shambesai