Akylbek Japarov: President’s team and deputies opened way to world market

Speaking to deputies at a meeting of the Parliament, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov compared President Sadyr Japarov, himself and deputies to Peter the Great.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that this convocation of Parliament would remain in history as having made important decisions on the construction of historical projects — China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and Kambarata hydropower station-1.

«At one time, Peter the Great was glorified as the ruler who opened a window to Europe. And the president’s team can be compared to those who opened a wide road to the world market,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He noted that the administrative-territorial reform will improve the level of provision of services to the population, resolve issues of construction of social facilities and provision with drinking water.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers thanked the Parliament on behalf of the head of state, on his own behalf and the presidential administration for ratification of the agreement on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and adoption of the bill on the administrative-territorial reform.