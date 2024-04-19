18:43
USD 89.01
EUR 95.05
RUB 0.94
English

President of Kazakhstan awards Sadyr Japarov with Dostyk Order

The leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with the Order of Dostyk of the 1st Degree — a state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The award was presented «for a great contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic».

Sadyr Japarov expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and all the brotherly Kazakh people for the high appreciation and noted that he considers the decision on awarding the Order of Dostyk of the 1st Degree as a special respect for the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kyrgyz people.

The Order of Dostyk of the 1st Degree confirms the high level of political trust, established allied relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Sadyr Japarov

He noted that relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are on the threshold of a new era of development and expressed readiness to continue to work closely and jointly on resolving the issued aimed at strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, good-neighborliness and eternal friendship between the brotherly peoples.
link: https://24.kg/english/292096/
views: 120
Print
Related
Mars Sariev tells how situation in Afghanistan can affect Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan agrees on supply of 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Russia provides Kyrgyzstan with over 2,000 grant places at universities annually
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Turkey
Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed
Kyrgyzstan ready for presidency over SCO
China and Kyrgyzstan at best stage of cooperation in history
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to increase mutual trade turnover
About 40,000 trucks cross Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border since beginning of year
Kyrgyz courts acquit 276 people for a year
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
19 April, Friday
17:51
Education Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation issues Education Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discu...
17:44
President of Kazakhstan awards Sadyr Japarov with Dostyk Order
17:32
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document
17:02
Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev elected President of Kok-Boru Federation
16:03
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna