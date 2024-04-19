President of Kazakhstan awards Sadyr Japarov with Dostyk Order

The leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov with the Order of Dostyk of the 1st Degree — a state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The award was presented «for a great contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic».

The Order of Dostyk of the 1st Degree confirms the high level of political trust, established allied relations and strategic partnership between the two countries. Sadyr Japarov

Sadyr Japarov expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and all the brotherly Kazakh people for the high appreciation and noted that he considers the decision on awarding the Order of Dostyk of the 1Degree as a special respect for the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kyrgyz people.

He noted that relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are on the threshold of a new era of development and expressed readiness to continue to work closely and jointly on resolving the issued aimed at strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, good-neighborliness and eternal friendship between the brotherly peoples.