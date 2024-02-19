Kamchybek Tashiev tells about plans to develop Kyrgyz Football Union

Kamchybek Tashiev told at a briefing about the main problems with which he intends to start work in the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU).

According to him, it is necessary to solve three problems. These are the development of football infrastructure, revival of youth football and strengthening the domestic championship.

The KFU head noted that many parts of the country lack conditions to play football. He promised to build stadiums in every village.

«We have to revive youth football at the local level, especially in cities, to open children’s youth clubs and academy. Football is a profession like other professions. Football needs to be learned. It’s not just kicking a ball on the street and becoming a football player. If you study at a university for some specialties for five or six years, then you need to learn playing football for decades. There must be a football academy that will train children from 7-8 to 16-18 years old,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that a hybrid stadium will appear in Jalal-Abad region for the first time in the history of Kyrgyzstan.

«A new football field is being built, which has never existed in our country, with new technologies. It will be a hybrid stadium. Construction will be completed in two or three months,» the KFU President stressed.

He noted that major repairs will also be carried out at the central stadiums of Bishkek, Kara-Balta and Tokmak.

It should be noted that the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, was elected to the post of President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) today at the extraordinary congress of the KFU. He will head the KFU until April 2026. Kamchybek Tashiev was the only candidate for the position of head of the KFU. His candidacy was nominated by Talant Football Club.

The President of the union, Mederbek Sydykov, resigned on January 29. Head of state Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that it was he who proposed Kamchybek Tashiev to the post of KFU head.