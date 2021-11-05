General Director of Bishkek FEZ files lawsuit against journalists

General Director of Bishkek Free Economic Zone Kudret Taichabarov filed a lawsuit against three media outlets: newspapers Asia News and Nazar News, as well as the website Gezitter.org. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to the head of the FEZ, the media outlets published false information that a criminal case would be initiated against him in the near future.

«The media outlets wrote that I would be jailed. There were no prerequisites for this, I was not summoned for interrogation. Bishkek FEZ is constantly checked by the employees of the State Committee for National Security. My blood pressure rose after these news, I ended up in the intensive care unit. The amount of moral damage will be determined by the court, but I asked for a compensation in the amount of 50 million soms,» Kudret Taichabarov said.

The head of the FEZ noted that the date of the court session has not been set, since the media outlets did not indicate their legal addresses.