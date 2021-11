The Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan (under 23 years old) completed their participation in the qualifying tournament for the Asian Cup. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

In their third match of Group E, the team lost to India in a series of penalty shootouts — 4-2.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstanis defeated the UAE team, and then lost to Oman.

Thus, the national team of Kyrgyzstan took the third place in the group and did not reach the final round of the tournament.