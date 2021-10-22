EAEU to create unified system of customs transit

The draft agreement on a unified system of customs transit of the Eurasian Economic Union was discussed at a high-level meeting. Press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

It is assumed that the unified transit system should incorporate both the operating elements of the transit system and all possible innovations and simplifications that are currently being worked on. At the same time, an agreement on a unified system of customs transit should be open for accession by states that are not members of the EAEU.

«The document contains the main elements of the customs procedure of customs transit, a description of the guarantee mechanisms, which will allow third countries to apply it. The draft agreement was generally supported by the parties. An agreement was reached to step up further work on the document at the expert level. The EEC plans to report on the progress of work on the project at the next meeting of the commission’s council,» the statement says.