09:47
USD 84.80
EUR 98.72
RUB 1.19
English

EAEU to create unified system of customs transit

The draft agreement on a unified system of customs transit of the Eurasian Economic Union was discussed at a high-level meeting. Press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

It is assumed that the unified transit system should incorporate both the operating elements of the transit system and all possible innovations and simplifications that are currently being worked on. At the same time, an agreement on a unified system of customs transit should be open for accession by states that are not members of the EAEU.

«The document contains the main elements of the customs procedure of customs transit, a description of the guarantee mechanisms, which will allow third countries to apply it. The draft agreement was generally supported by the parties. An agreement was reached to step up further work on the document at the expert level. The EEC plans to report on the progress of work on the project at the next meeting of the commission’s council,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/211226/
views: 90
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov intends to reveal all grey schemes of customs officers
EAEU to settle issue of charging VAT on e-commerce
Roadmap for elimination of exemptions, restrictions on EAEU market approved
EAEU Central Banks discuss general system of financial market regulation
EAEU eliminates barriers in mutual trade with third countries
Customs officers detained in Bishkek for smuggling
Azerbaijan and Moldova join Travel without COVID-19 application
Volume of mutual trade in EAEU grows by almost 32 percent
Vehicles temporarily imported into EAEU before pandemic should be taken out
EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China
Popular
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
22 October, Friday
09:39
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgy...
09:34
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:25
125 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,348 in total
09:14
EAEU to create unified system of customs transit
21 October, Thursday
17:54
Salaries of border guards to be increased in 2022
17:47
President of Kyrgyzstan promises to update military equipment in 2022
16:33
Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament
16:15
Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Residents of Osh region complain about lack of electricity, street lighting