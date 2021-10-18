Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 240.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,075,459 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 240,665,365 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (44,933,336), India (34,067,719), Brazil (21,644,464), France (7,189,566), Russia (7,870,529), Turkey (7,630,133), Great Britain (8,488,685), Italy (4,717,899), Spain (4,984,386), Germany (4,382,019), Argentina (5,272,551), Iran (5,784,815) and Columbia (4,981,532).

At least 4,898,487 people died from the virus, including 724,317 people — in the USA, 603,282— in Brazil, 284,381— in Mexico, 452,124— in India, 138,997— in the UK, 131,541— in Italy and 219,342 — in Russia.

At least 179,913 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 996,141 cases — in Kazakhstan, 180,958— in Uzbekistan, 17,484 — in Tajikistan.