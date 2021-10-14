13:30
USD 84.80
EUR 98.00
RUB 1.18
English

Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least three patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

One case was registered in Bishkek, one — in Chui region, and one more — in Issyk-Kul region. The deceased were not vaccinated.

In total, 2,627 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/210344/
views: 148
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 239.1 million people globally
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,051 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 170 - in serious condition
91 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,583 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.6 million people globally
1,053 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 162 - in serious condition
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
63 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,492 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.2 million people globally
Popular
Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA
Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
14 October, Thursday
12:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 239.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 239.1 mill...
12:25
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of financing terrorist attack detained in Bishkek
11:49
Kyrgyz Olympic football team leaves for Dubai to train for Asian Cup 2022
11:29
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:25
1,051 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 170 - in serious condition