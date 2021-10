At least 18,018 violations of the traffic rules have been revealed in Bishkek in September. Press service of the Patrol Police Service reported.

According to it, 189 drivers drove in a state of alcoholic intoxication, 43 — moved in tinted cars, 187 — without a driver’s license, 9 drove a car with fake state number plates; at least 229 pedestrians and cyclists were also fined. Some 17,370 other violations were also registered.

At least 1,982 vehicles were delivered to the impoundment lots.