COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prepares for new strain

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is preparing for a new strain — the Nigerian one. The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced this today on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, it just appeared in the world. «The symptoms of all mutated forms are the same, but their infectiousness is very high and there are many complications. Therefore, we are afraid of mutated forms. Previously, we were afraid of the delta strain, but the most dangerous now is the Nigerian one, it is even more aggressive. But our doctors are preparing for it,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.

He noted that the country has passed the third wave of coronavirus well. There were more patients, but less deaths and complications. We have checked the hospitals for their readiness for the fourth wave. There is a supply of medicines and PPE for several months. «If we successfully carry out the vaccination campaign, then we will pass the next wave easily,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added.

At least 43 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic over the last 24 hours, one person has died.