Altynai Botoyarova becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021

Bishkek hosted the final of Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021 beauty pageant. At least 31 contestants competed for the title of the most beautiful girl in the country.

17-year-old Altynai Botoyarova won the title Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021. It is known that she works as a model and has participated in various beauty contests since childhood. She was put on a crown of gold and silver worth $5,000 and presented with a certificate for 400,000 soms.

The niece of the President Sadyr Japarov Lazat Japarova won the competition last year.