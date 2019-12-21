12:56
Student from Osh becomes queen of One World - One Life International Ball

A student of the Osh State University Kanykei Mamaseitova was elected a queen of the International Youth Ball, which was held in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan. The title holder informed 24.kg news agency.

«One World — One Life International Ball was organized for charity purposes. As part of the campaign, assistance was rendered to poor families,» the winner told.

According to Kanykei Mamaseitova, the event took place in three stages: national clothes show, a youth forum and a ball. About 100 debutants participated in it, who came from different countries — Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Indonesia, China, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

A debutant from Venezuela became the king of the ball.

Kazakh media noted that the ball was one of the final events of the Year of Youth. «There are specialists from various industries among the participants. These are doctors, teachers and civil servants, journalists and directors, production workers and others,» the organizers said.
