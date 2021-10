An exhibition-fair of domestic organic products Organic Expo 2021 is held in Bishkek.

Products grown in compliance with all organic principles, as well as products made of felt, wood and leather, solar panels, electric cars, electric scooters, bakery products are presented there.

Farmers from all regions of Kyrgyzstan put up for sale vegetables and fruits, honey and nuts, juices and dried fruits.

The exhibition will be held every day from 9.00 to 17.00 until October 3 inclusive. Holding of contests for children and housewives on ecology and proper nutrition topics are expected.