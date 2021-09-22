UN General Assembly President invited to Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the elected Chairman of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of the foreign policy department noted that since October 2020, political transformations have been taking place in the Kyrgyz Republic under the motto «Umut» (Hope).

In turn, Chairman of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid noted that the Kyrgyz Republic is an important partner of the UN in Central Asia, and expressed confidence in close and fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

Ruslan Kazakbaev informed that on September 21, the President Sadyr Japarov, speaking at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, announced an initiative to hold the Central Asia — UN summit in 2022. The minister turned to Abdulla Shahid with a request to take part in the event. He also informed the Chairman of the UN General Assembly about the initiative of the President of Kyrgyzstan to hold Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions campaign and called on to support it.

Abdulla Shahid supported the announced initiatives of Kyrgyzstan and expressed readiness to take part in the Central Asia -UN summit.

As it was already reported, Kyrgyzstan counts on special attention, support and assistance from the world community, the UN and international financial institutions in solving the problems of ecosystems of mountainous countries, especially landlocked ones.