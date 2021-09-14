15:26
1,621 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 244 - in serious condition

At least 1,621 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 1,016 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —605, including 55 people are in an extremely serious condition, 189— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 359 people (59.3 percent) — is assessed as moderate, two patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 127 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 54 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 2, in Chui region — 36, in Talas region — 3, in Naryn region — 2, in Issyk-Kul region —23, in Jalal-Abad region — 1, in Batken region—6.

In total, 171,650 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
