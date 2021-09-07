Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 221 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 426,605 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 221,069,535 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (40,018,318), India (33,027,621), Brazil (20,899,933), France (6,924,325), Russia (6,929,862), Turkey (6,412,247), Great Britain (7,051,516), Italy (4,574,787), Spain (4,887,112), Germany (4,020,587), Argentina (5,207,695), Iran (5,156,986) and Columbia (4,919,773).

At least 4,574,662 people died from the virus, including 649,072 people — in the USA, 583,810— in Brazil, 263,470— in Mexico, 440,752— in India, 133,598— in the UK, 129,567— in Italy and 184,672 — in Russia.

At least 176,682 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 891,783 cases — in Kazakhstan, 160,511— in Uzbekistan, 17,384 — in Tajikistan.