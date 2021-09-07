13:37
USD 84.77
EUR 100.58
RUB 1.16
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 221 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 426,605 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 221,069,535 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (40,018,318), India (33,027,621), Brazil (20,899,933), France (6,924,325), Russia (6,929,862), Turkey (6,412,247), Great Britain (7,051,516), Italy (4,574,787), Spain (4,887,112), Germany (4,020,587), Argentina (5,207,695), Iran (5,156,986) and Columbia (4,919,773).

At least 4,574,662 people died from the virus, including 649,072 people — in the USA, 583,810— in Brazil, 263,470— in Mexico, 440,752— in India, 133,598— in the UK, 129,567— in Italy and 184,672 — in Russia.

At least 176,682 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 891,783 cases — in Kazakhstan, 160,511— in Uzbekistan, 17,384 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/206262/
views: 125
Print
Related
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,928 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 295 - in serious condition
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
100 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,682 in total
Ministry of Education: Wearing of masks in schools is optional
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 220.6 million people globally
1,954 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 326 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
109 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,473 in total
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
7 September, Tuesday
12:55
Patrol police officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Patrol police officer detained in Bishkek for bribe ext...
12:46
Mazda Demio car burns down in Kara-Zhygach village
12:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 221 million people globally
12:13
Mayor of Osh city appoints two Deputy Mayors
11:55
Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate