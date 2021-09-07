12:03
Head of Border Service, Defense Minister conferred ranks of Generals

Decrees were signed on conferring the highest military ranks. The Presidential Executive Office reported.

The head of state has signed decrees on the conferring the highest military ranks.

According to the decrees:

  • Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov was awarded the rank of Lieutenant General;
  • Ex-defense minister Taalaibek Omuraliev was awarded the rank of Lieutenant General;
  • Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov was awarded the rank of Major General;
  • Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Ularbek Sharsheev was awarded the rank of Major General.
