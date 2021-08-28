13:19
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least six patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Four cases were registered in Bishkek and 2 — in Chui region.

In total, 2,513 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/205499/
views: 58
Print
Related
Nine medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
2,502 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 439 - in serious condition
215 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,224 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 214.5 million people globally
Eight medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,665 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 449 - in serious condition
196 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,009 in total
54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan to conduct nationwide vaccination campaign
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
28 August, Saturday
13:01
Nine medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Nine medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrg...
12:54
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:49
2,502 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 439 - in serious condition
12:41
215 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,224 in total
10:36
Agricultural fair to take place in Bishkek