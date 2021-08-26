10:54
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.15
English

237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,813 in total

At least 237 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 111 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 52 — in Chui region, 6 — in Osh region, 7 — in Talas region, 7 — in Naryn region, 33 — Issyk-Kul region, 11 — in Jalal-Abad region, 8 — in Batken region.

In total, 174,813 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/205191/
views: 85
Print
Related
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,858 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 423 - in serious condition
Cabinet of Ministers starts check on issue of fake PCR test certificates
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 213.1 million people globally
Ten medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,054 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 448 - in serious condition
229 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,576 in total
Kyrgyzstan to develop three-year program for combating COVID-19
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
26 August, Thursday
10:49
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 bronze medals at Asian Youth Boxing Championship Kyrgyzstanis win 2 bronze medals at Asian Youth Boxing...
10:40
Russian Defense Ministry delivers Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan
10:34
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:31
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:28
2,858 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 423 - in serious condition