Kyrgyzstan to develop three-year program for combating COVID-19

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a working meeting on the development of a program for combating COVID-19 for 2021-2023. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The current epidemiological situation and a long-term plan of measures to eliminate coronavirus infection in the country were discussed. Zhyldyz Bakashova noted the need to organize a systematic approach to protection against the spread of coronavirus infection.

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed to create an interdepartmental working group that will develop and submit to the Government a draft three-year program for combating coronavirus and a plan for its implementation.

«The interdepartmental working group will include not only representatives of government agencies, but also independent experts from non-governmental and international organizations,» the statement says.
