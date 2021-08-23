Winners of Tokyo Olympics get cars, money and Manas Order

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded the silver medalists of the Tokyo Olympics Aisuluu Tynybekova and Akzhol Makhmudov with Manas Order of II degree. They also received 10 million soms each and Toyota RAV 4 cars.

Meerim Zhumanazarova was awarded the Manas Order of the III degree, a certificate for 7 million soms and a Toyota RAV 4 car.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov assured that the development of sports infrastructure, high performance sports and mass sports would be an integral task of the state.

Kyrgyzstanis won three medals at the Olympic Games: bronze — Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver — Akzhol Makhmudov and Aisuluu Tynybekova.

The Kyrgyz people have been waiting for the medals for many years. Kanat Begaliev brought silver to Kyrgyzstan 13 years ago, at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.