Kyrgyz-Russian Business Forum: 13 agreements signed

At least 13 agreements and memorandums, envisaging the expansion of cooperation between the business circles of the two states, were signed as part of the work of the Kyrgyz-Russian Business Forum. The head of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) Artem Novikov told.

In particular, agreements were signed with Russian Export Center JSC, Eurasian Development Bank, Roseximbank JSC, Union of Banks and Tekstil-Trans LLC. As part of the agreements reached, it is planned to reduce the interest rate, expand the earmarked use of funds, introduce financing in Russian rubles, and increase the loan term under the opened by EDB in 2018 revolving credit line fund of $ 50 million.

«Through cooperation with Roseximbank JSC, it is planned to open a new unsecured revolving credit line for the issuance of short-term funds (up to two years) in rubles and dollars for the purchase of goods and services from Russia. RKDF also signed an agreement on strategic partnership and interaction with Russian Export Center JSC. The document provides for the transfer of certain functions of the export center of the RKDF on the territory of Kyrgyzstan,» Artem Novikov said.

«In terms of the agreement with the textile factory, RKDF intends to redeem part of the bonds of the new issue of Tekstil-Trans LLC. In addition, a number of agreements and memorandums were signed between the participants of the business forum,» he concluded.