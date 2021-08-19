Center of Korea Programme on International Agriculture opened in Bishkek

Center of the Korea Programme on International Agriculture (KOPIA) was opened in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main mission of KOPIA is to train practitioners in the development of agriculture, increase the productivity of small farms through the introduction of new, progressive technologies, conduct scientific research, train current and future personnel, as well as exchange experience with foreign partners.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Lee Won-jae, a Korean delegation from the State Rural Development Administration (RDA), and the rector of the Kyrgyz National University Kanat Sadykov.