15:00
USD 84.79
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.15
English

Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy

Environmental activists, who gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, marched peacefully from the diplomatic mission building to Yntymak park.

They recorded a video message to the world community and announced that tomorrow, on August 17, they will continue picket to support Kyrgyzstan and draw attention to the situation around the Kumtor mine.

On May 16, Centerra Gold Inc. initiated arbitration against the government of Kyrgyzstan — after adoption of the law allowing external management at the Kumtor mine.

Later, Centerra Gold Inc. — Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company applied to the District Court for the Southern District of New York. On July 7, Centerra Gold Inc. filed claims against Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC — Centerra’s largest shareholder.
link: https://24.kg/english/204089/
views: 102
Print
Related
Дело «Кумтора». Активисты намерены продолжить пикетирование посольства США
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Дело «Кумтора». Бакыт Бакетаев обратился к послу США
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
В Бишкеке экоактивисты вышли на пикет к зданию посольства США
Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Centerra Gold оценила потерю контроля над рудником «Кумтор» в $926,4 миллиона
Sullivan & Cromwell to represent interests of Centerra’s subsidiaries in court
Фирма Sullivan & Cromwell сможет представлять интересы дочек Centerra в суде
Irrigation problems: Farmers of Chui region hold another rally
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total 237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total
Mortality rate grows by almost 12 percent over past 6 months in Kyrgyzstan Mortality rate grows by almost 12 percent over past 6 months in Kyrgyzstan
16 August, Monday
14:53
Afghanistan: Arkady Dubnov about concerns of Central Asian countries Afghanistan: Arkady Dubnov about concerns of Central As...
14:35
National Bank resumes exchange of shabby banknotes, sale of gold bars, coins
14:17
Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall relieved of post
14:08
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
11:38
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador