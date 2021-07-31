10:27
USD 84.76
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.16
English

14 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

At least 14 patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Seven cases were registered in Bishkek, four — in Chui region, one — in Talas region and two more — in Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 2,325 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/202772/
views: 63
Print
Related
37 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14,691 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,325 - in serious condition
919 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 162,892 in total
WHO: COVID-19 symptoms may persist for several months after treatment
First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Kyrgyzstan within COVAX mechanism
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Uzbekistan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 196.5 million people globally
25 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15,371 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,306 - in serious condition
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany
Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakh vaccine QazVac delivered to Kyrgyzstan Kazakh vaccine QazVac delivered to Kyrgyzstan
31 July, Saturday
10:09
37 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 37 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgy...
10:05
14 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:02
14,691 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,325 - in serious condition
09:58
919 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 162,892 in total
09:47
WHO: COVID-19 symptoms may persist for several months after treatment
30 July, Friday
18:24
Kimonos for countries - participants of the Olympic Games created
18:08
Summit of heads of Central Asia to be held in Turkmenistan
17:57
Several men rape girl with disability for year in Talas region