Kyrgyzstanis can get the result of PCR test online. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

It can be done at vc.emed.gov.kg.

«In PCR tab, the users should enter their passport data and PIN. You don’t have to call and go anywhere to find out the results of the test,» the ministry noted and added that the service has been launched in test mode and will be improved as needed.