930 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 161,015 in total

At least 930 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

According to it, 528 people got infected in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 142 — in Chui region, 43 — in Osh region, 16 — in Talas region, 17 — in Naryn region, 57 — Issyk-Kul region, 67 — in Jalal-Abad region and 56 — in Batken region.

In total, 161,015 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
