Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 195.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 598,943 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 195,270,056 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (34,603,768), India (31,440,951), Brazil (19,749,073), France (6,088,930), Russia (6,094,379), Turkey (5,638,178), Great Britain (5,771,732), Italy (4,325,046), Spain (4,368,453), Germany (3,766,501), Argentina (4,875,927) and Columbia (4,747,775).

At least 4,176,630 people died from the virus, including 611,414 people — in the USA, 551,835— in Brazil, 239,079— in Mexico, 421,982— in India, 129,591— in the UK, 127,995— in Italy and 152,836 — in Russia.

At least 160,085 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 602,397 cases — in Kazakhstan, 125,784— in Uzbekistan, 14,761 — in Tajikistan.
