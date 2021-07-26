10:14
USD 84.23
EUR 99.16
RUB 1.14
English

Weather alert: Heat wave expected in Bishkek today

The Agency of Hydrometeorology of Kyrgyzstan issued a storm warning on July 26.

According to forecasters, a significant increase in air temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan today.

The air will warm up to + 40 degrees in the valley zone of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, in the Talas valley — to +39.

In Bishkek, the minimum air temperature at night will be +23-25, the maximum daytime temperature is expected to be + 40 without precipitation.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development reminded that high air temperature is a risk factor for public health.

«This is especially true for the elderly people, pregnant women, children, as well as people suffering from chronic diseases (cardiovascular, pulmonary disorders, diabetes mellitus), as well as patients with coronavirus infection. This is due to excessive losses of fluid and mineral salts by the body — potassium, magnesium and etc. The blood thickens, an additional load on the cardiovascular system appears, the risk of blood clots is possible. Avoid direct sunlight, if possible. It is better to be in the shade or limit your time outside. It is especially hot from 12.00 to 17.00. At this time, the sun’s rays are hotter than usual. Therefore, it is better to stay in a cool room during this period. Use available sun protection — hats, umbrellas. If possible, reduce physical and mental work load during this period of time. Observe the water regime,» the agency reminded.
link: https://24.kg/english/202063/
views: 108
Print
Related
Heat wave forecast in Kyrgyzstan on July 4-8
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Thunderstorm, wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the afternoon
Weather alert: Thunderstorms, rains, snow in mountains expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain showers expected in Kyrgyzstan
Heavy precipitation, hail and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory
Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally
26 July, Monday
09:56
11 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 11 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
09:52
12 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:48
17,878 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,408 - in serious condition
09:42
Presidents of Central Asian countries to meet in Turkmenistan
09:33
973 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 158,120 in total
25 July, Sunday
13:00
Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi
24 July, Saturday
15:06
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
15:00
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region