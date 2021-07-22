Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increased four times between 2015 and 2019. President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Danil Ibraev announced today within the Kyrgyz-Iranian Business Forum.

«Export increased 4.3 times, import — 3.8 times during this period. Unfortunately, trade decreased and amounted to $ 19,600,000 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic,» he said.

According to Danil Ibraev, Kyrgyzstan imports tea, processed vegetables and fruits, dried fruits, nuts, palm oil, facing tiles, glass products, chemical products, clothing, carpets, floor coverings, furniture from Iran.

Kyrgyzstanis supply Iran with beans, nuts, lamb, raw hides in small quantities, cotton fiber, scrap and waste of ferrous metal, oil products.

The Kyrgyz-Iranian Business Forum was held in Bishkek today. More than 140 companies and representatives of economic departments of the two countries took part in it. The forum took place prior to signing of a permanent agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU.