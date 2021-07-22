Kyrgyz-Iranian Business Forum takes place in Bishkek

Kyrgyz-Iranian Business Forum started its work in Bishkek. More than 140 companies and representatives of economic departments of both republics take part in it.

The delegation of Iran intends to discuss issues of Kyrgyz-Iranian cooperation, possible investment projects, determine commodity items for mutual trade, creation of joint ventures, in particular the opening of a plastic surgery and IVF clinic, a fertilizer plant, a company for the production of medicines, etc.

The forum is taking place prior to signing of a permanent agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the EAEU. To date, a list of goods, for which tariff benefits are to be applied, is being compiled.