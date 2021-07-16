Part of Osh residents left without clean water

Some of the residents of Osh city were left without clean water. The City Hall of the southern capital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the level of pollution in Ak-Buura river has increased due to mudflows caused by heavy rains.

In this regard, the supply of clean water has been suspended in Osh city, except for Yugo-Vostok, HBK, Turan microdistricts and Dostuk and Kalinina housing estates.

The problem with clean water in the city arises with every heavy rain. Local authorities have not found a way to effectively resolve this issue to this day.