Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 187.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 512,708 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 187,742,713 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,914,193), India (30,907,282), Brazil (19,151,993), France (5,882,945), Russia (5,762,211), Turkey (5,493,244), Great Britain (5,210,472), Italy (4,273,693), Spain (4,015,084), Germany (3,745,312), Argentina (4,682,960) and Columbia (4,530,610).

At least 4,080,018 people died from the virus, including 607,763 people — in the USA, 535,838— in Brazil, 235,277— in Mexico, 410,784— in India, 128,747— in the UK, 127,808— in Italy and 142,102 — in Russia.

At least 143,668 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 520,336 cases — in Kazakhstan, 116,918— in Uzbekistan, 13,911 — in Tajikistan.