15:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 489,576 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 185,513,994 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,790,468), India (30,709,557), Brazil (18,962,762), France (5,861,128), Russia (5,638,901), Turkey (5,465,094), Great Britain (5,040,053), Italy (4,267,105), Spain (3,915,313), Germany (3,741,470), Argentina (4,613,019) and Columbia (4,450,086).

At least 4,009,495 people died from the virus, including 606,475 people — in the USA, 530,179— in Brazil, 234,458— in Mexico, 405,028— in India, 128,601— in the UK, 127,731— in Italy and 138,441 — in Russia.

At least 135,058 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 502,581 cases — in Kazakhstan, 114,529— in Uzbekistan, 13,719 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/200493/
views: 113
Print
Related
Third wave of COVID-19: 190 more beds deployed in Bishkek
29 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
17,488 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,491 - in serious condition
Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,319 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 135,058 in total
Six kindergartens quarantined in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185 million people globally
50 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
17,031 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,479 - in serious condition
Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
9 July, Friday
15:31
U.S. expresses concern with Kyrgyzstan's approval of NGO reporting law U.S. expresses concern with Kyrgyzstan's approval of NG...
15:11
Tax collection increases by 5.5 billion soms thanks to Consolidated Post system
14:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185.5 million people globally
14:39
Production of light trucks starts in Osh city
13:43
Large fire breaks out on pasture in Kadamdzhai district