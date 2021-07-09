Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 489,576 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 185,513,994 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,790,468), India (30,709,557), Brazil (18,962,762), France (5,861,128), Russia (5,638,901), Turkey (5,465,094), Great Britain (5,040,053), Italy (4,267,105), Spain (3,915,313), Germany (3,741,470), Argentina (4,613,019) and Columbia (4,450,086).

At least 4,009,495 people died from the virus, including 606,475 people — in the USA, 530,179— in Brazil, 234,458— in Mexico, 405,028— in India, 128,601— in the UK, 127,731— in Italy and 138,441 — in Russia.

At least 135,058 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 502,581 cases — in Kazakhstan, 114,529— in Uzbekistan, 13,719 — in Tajikistan.