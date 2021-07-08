Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes

The president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi is held responsible for crimes committed on the territory of another country. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev stated at a press conference.

According to him, Orhan Inandi was previously advised to leave Kyrgyzstan.

«We were ready to renew his passport so that he could leave and live peacefully in another place. Now he is held responsible for actions committed in another country. According to our information, Orhan Inandi has Turkish citizenship, he has a Turkish passport valid until 2024. He used this passport regularly when traveling, especially to Western countries. He had dual citizenship: he used both our passport and the passport of a citizen of Turkey. By doing this, he has already violated the law. If he was here, we could bring him to criminal responsibility,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, deputies of the Parliament are also associated with the FETO members in Kyrgyzstan.

«After the disappearance of Inandi, we saw what forces they have, financial resources, and human resources. Some officials began to worry, even several deputies of the Parliament. There should not be any political organizations of foreign countries in our country,» he said.

Earlier, the state TV channel TRT Haber reported that the head of Sapat school network, Orhan Inandi, managed the money of the FETO terrorist organization in Central Asia, was in close relations with its leaders and obtained illegal passports for its members.

According to it, Orhan Inandi met with the so-called fugitive from the Turkish armed forces, Adil Oksuz, when he was in Ankara. The Turkish intelligence services believe that from 2001 to the present day he has been working as responsible for FETO in Kyrgyzstan. In 2017, by order of Fethullah Gulen, Orhan Inandi became the general director of the region, which includes Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The TV channel noted that he managed the dirty money FETO in Central Asia. According to him, the director of Sapat, on instructions from Fethullah Gulen, also provided 25 fugitive members of the organization with asylum in Kyrgyzstan and illegally obtained Kyrgyz passports for them.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.