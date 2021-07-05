Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 183.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,159,744 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 183,742,035 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,717,567), India (30,545,433), Brazil (18,769,808), France (5,848,171), Russia (5,544,209), Turkey (5,440,368), Great Britain (4,920,168), Italy (4,263,317), Spain (3,833,868), Germany (3,738,470), Argentina (4,535,473) and Columbia (4,350,495).

At least 3,976,335 people died from the virus, including 605,526 people — in the USA, 524,417— in Brazil, 233,622— in Mexico, 402,005— in India, 128,486— in the UK, 127,649— in Italy and 135,637 — in Russia.

At least 132,070 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 494,390 cases — in Kazakhstan, 112,597— in Uzbekistan, 13,597 — in Tajikistan.