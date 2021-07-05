13:49
USD 84.78
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.15
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 183.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,159,744 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 183,742,035 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,717,567), India (30,545,433), Brazil (18,769,808), France (5,848,171), Russia (5,544,209), Turkey (5,440,368), Great Britain (4,920,168), Italy (4,263,317), Spain (3,833,868), Germany (3,738,470), Argentina (4,535,473) and Columbia (4,350,495).

At least 3,976,335 people died from the virus, including 605,526 people — in the USA, 524,417— in Brazil, 233,622— in Mexico, 402,005— in India, 128,486— in the UK, 127,649— in Italy and 135,637 — in Russia.

At least 132,070 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 494,390 cases — in Kazakhstan, 112,597— in Uzbekistan, 13,597 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/199887/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15,715 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,369 - in serious condition
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,437 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132,070 in total
14,182 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,127 - in serious condition
38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,352 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 129,232 in total
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment
World Bank appoints new Regional Director for Central Asia World Bank appoints new Regional Director for Central Asia
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
5 July, Monday
12:51
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent...
12:30
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 183.7 million people globally
12:15
74-year-old pensioner holds rally near Government House in Bishkek
12:01
Kyrgyzstani to face trial for illegal migration of compatriots
11:37
Wife of missing Orhan Inandi holds single-person protest in Bishkek