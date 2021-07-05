10:47
USD 84.78
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.15
English

1,437 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132,070 in total

At least 1,437 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 924 people got infected in Bishkek, 71 — in Osh city, 142 — in Chui region, 85 — in Osh region, 10 — in Talas region, 7 — in Naryn region, 33 — Issyk-Kul region, 78 — in Jalal-Abad region and 87 — in Batken region.

In total, 132,070 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The spread rate (reproductive number Rt) is 1.4 — that is how many people one patient can infect. Figure above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/199847/
views: 110
Print
Related
34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15,715 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,369 - in serious condition
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
14,182 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,127 - in serious condition
38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,352 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 129,232 in total
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
WHO warns of new wave of virus in Europe
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
World Bank appoints new Regional Director for Central Asia World Bank appoints new Regional Director for Central Asia
5 July, Monday
10:41
34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
10:31
15,715 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,369 - in serious condition
10:27
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:17
1,437 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 132,070 in total
09:51
Another monument to Nursultan Nazarbayev erected in Kazakhstan
3 July, Saturday
14:06
Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow
12:51
New Chairman of Bishkek TEC appointed