16:46
USD 84.78
EUR 100.43
RUB 1.16
English

Kumtor case: Zhanar Akayev summoned for questioning

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhanar Akayev was summoned for questioning to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. His colleague Ryskeldi Mombekov told reporters.

He was also interrogated the day before. Mombekov noted that he was summoned not within the Kumtor case, but on the Water Code adopted in 2017. Earlier, the leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, was also interrogated within the same issue.

Zhanar Akayev is to be interrogated today at 15.00.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
link: https://24.kg/english/199724/
views: 57
Print
Related
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor hands over minibus to nursing home in Nizhnyaya Serafimovka village
President of Centerra Gold Inc. expresses gratitude to Kumtor employees
Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev released on his own recognizance
Agreements remain in force: Tengiz Bolturuk meets with Kumtor’s suppliers
Situation at Kumtor: SCNS interrogates Omurbek Tekebayev
Situation at Kumtor: Diplomats of foreign states visit mine
British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability
Kumtor sums up operating results of first month of temporary external management
Ambassadors of foreign states leave for Kumtor
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
2 July, Friday
16:31
Kumtor case: Zhanar Akayev summoned for questioning Kumtor case: Zhanar Akayev summoned for questioning
16:14
Wife of Orhan Inandi appeals to President of Kyrgyzstan again
15:47
WHO warns of new wave of virus in Europe
15:14
Kyrgyzstan moves 19 lines up in Global Cybersecurity Index
14:30
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals at International Olympiad in Informatics