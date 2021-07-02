Kumtor case: Zhanar Akayev summoned for questioning

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhanar Akayev was summoned for questioning to the Military Prosecutor’s Office. His colleague Ryskeldi Mombekov told reporters.

He was also interrogated the day before. Mombekov noted that he was summoned not within the Kumtor case, but on the Water Code adopted in 2017. Earlier, the leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, was also interrogated within the same issue.

Zhanar Akayev is to be interrogated today at 15.00.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.