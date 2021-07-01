13:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 182.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 37,988 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 182,138,802 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,665,047), India (30,362,848), Brazil (18,557,141), France (5,837,265), Russia (5,449,594), Turkey (5,425,652), Great Britain (4,817,236), Italy (4,259,909), Spain (3,808,960), Germany (3,736,205), Argentina (4,470,374) and Columbia (4,240,982).

At least 3,945,583 people died from the virus, including 604,717 people — in the USA, 518,066— in Brazil, 232,803— in Mexico, 398,454— in India, 128,404— in the UK, 127,566— in Italy and 132,973 — in Russia.

At least 126,395 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 482,598 cases — in Kazakhstan, 110,677— in Uzbekistan, 13,499 — in Tajikistan.
