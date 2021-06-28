Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 181 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,100,936 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 181,043,626 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,624,871), India (30,233,183), Brazil (18,420,598), France (5,831,972), Russia (5,387,486), Turkey (5,409,027), Great Britain (4,748,644), Italy (4,258,069), Spain (3,782,463), Germany (3,734,489), Argentina (4,405,247) and Columbia (4,158,716).

At least 3,922,071 people died from the virus, including 603,966 people — in the USA, 513,474— in Brazil, 232,564— in Mexico, 395,751— in India, 128,364— in the UK, 127,472— in Italy and 131,070 — in Russia.

At least 121,946 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 476,740 cases — in Kazakhstan, 109,223— in Uzbekistan, 13,439 — in Tajikistan.