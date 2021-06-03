13:32
USD 84.48
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.15
English

371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,840 in total

At least 371 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 169 people got infected in Bishkek, 40 — in Osh city, 91— in Chui region, 20 — in Osh region, 5 — in Talas region, 8 — in Naryn region, 24 — Issyk-Kul region, 13 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Batken region.

In total, 105,840 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/196253/
views: 121
Print
Related
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 171 million people globally
21 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,442 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 538 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
358 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,469 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 170.5 million people globally
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,392 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 515 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
3 June, Thursday
12:52
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in Bishkek Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in B...
12:42
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:33
371 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 105,840 in total
12:24
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards of use of cash registers from July 1
12:05
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Reward for help in search announced