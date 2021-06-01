12:35
EU Special Representative Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan

European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrived in Kyrgyzstan today as part of his final visit to the region. The EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

He will reportedly hold bilateral meetings with the country’s leadership, including the President Sadyr Japarov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and the head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova.

The parties plan to discuss cooperation between the EU and Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest, including bilateral, as well as regional political dialogue and development cooperation. The current political processes in Kyrgyzstan, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in the field of human rights and freedoms, the investment and business climate, as well as regional issues will also be discussed.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, Peter Burian will discuss progress, opportunities and challenges in the implementation of the EU strategy for Central Asia to increase resilience and prosperity, focusing on the key priorities of the document: rule of law, digitalization, education, healthcare, transition to a green economy, interconnectedness of regions. The parties will also focus on important events to strengthen cooperation — the EU-CA economic forum, the EU-CA civil society forum.

In addition to bilateral meetings, Peter Burian will meet in Bishkek with representatives of the local civil society and the diplomatic corps. He will also visit Naryn region to meet with local authorities, partners and beneficiaries of EU-funded projects. The EU Special Representative will visit the University of Central Asia in Naryn, where he will meet with management and students of the educational institution.

This is the final visit of Peter Burian to Kyrgyzstan as the EU Special Representative for Central Asia. His mandate ends on June 30, 2021.
