An earthquake with a magnitude 3.5 occurred in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan last night. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

«According to the Institute of Seismology, the earth shocks were registered at 00.08. The strength of the earthquake reached magnitude 3.5 in Kurgak village, Ak-Suu district and magnitude 3 — in Tash-Koroo village,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

No casualties or destruction were reported.