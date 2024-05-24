15:13
Earthquake registered in Naryn region

An earthquake was registered in Naryn region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 3 on the MSK-64 scale was registered in the republic on May 24 at 3.39 a.m.

Tremors of up to magnitude 2.5 were felt in Min-Kush village, Dzhumgal district of Naryn region (11 kilometers southeast of Min-Kush village, 12 kilometers southeast of Ak-Bulak village, 18 kilometers north- west of Kosh-Bulak village).

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction.
