Relevant committee of Parliament approves new draft Constitution

Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved a new draft of the Constitution. The decision was made at today’s meeting.

Deputy Aida Kasymalieva noted the discrepancy between the Kyrgyz and Russian versions, as well as editorial errors. One of the initiators of the draft, Bakyt Turusbekov, could not answer who would correct these mistakes.

«You say that the linguistic examination has been carried out, but there are a lot of mistakes. If the deputies are unable to make changes, then at least the Parliament should correct all the mistakes and make editing corrections,» she said.